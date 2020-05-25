Southeastern Grocers creates change to honor military heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now through the Fourth of July, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out in honor of United States military heroes and their loved ones.

The SEG Gives Foundation kicked off the donation program with a pledge to contribute $100,000 in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced the launch of the six-week community donation program to benefit Folds of Honor on Monday.

Every cent donated to Folds of Honor helps provide a brighter future for the legacies of fallen and disabled service members through education.

The grocer will also stream a virtual concert series and offer online donation matching to help encourage community members to support military families remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

