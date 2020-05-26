JSO officer shoots and kills suspect on JTB

Published: May 26, 2020, 5:47 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 6:45 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a suspect was killed. A spokesperson will address reporters at 6:45 this morning with more information.

All lanes of JTB eastbound and westbound near Hodges are closed while investigators on are scene.

According to a post on Twitter, the officer was not injured.

#JSO working officer involved shooting EB JTB near Hodges. Officer not injured, suspect deceased. All lanes on JTB closed at this time. Seek alternate routes if in the area. pic.twitter.com/FgYchDDfEJ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 26, 2020

News4Jax’s Lena Pringle is heading to the scene and will provide on update live on The Morning Show when she arrives.