JSO officer shoots and kills suspect on JTB

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a suspect was killed. A spokesperson will address reporters at 6:45 this morning with more information.

All lanes of JTB eastbound and westbound near Hodges are closed while investigators on are scene.

According to a post on Twitter, the officer was not injured.

News4Jax’s Lena Pringle is heading to the scene and will provide on update live on The Morning Show when she arrives.

