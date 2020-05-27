You & friends can soon enjoy a private screening of your favorite movie at Sun-Ray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Throughout June, Sun-Ray Cinema in Jacksonville’s Five Points neighborhood is offering a way for you to get a private screening of your favorite movie on the big screen while Hollywood takes a break from debuting new films.

Sun-Ray said you can invite up to 15 guests to watch a film on a date and time that works with your schedule, you’ll just need to reserve the room first. Base rates start at $95 per screening.

In addition, the concession stand is open, which means you have access to the full menu, beer and wine.

When it comes to what you can watch, any movie on Blue-Ray or DVD will work, including home movies. You can also watch a big television event, binge something on a streaming service or have a screening on 35mm.

Want to play video games? You can do that too.

For a list of restrictions, head over to Sun-Ray’s website. You can also find the email and phone number to contact and schedule your event.