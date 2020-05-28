3 hospitalized after lightning strike in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Clay County Fire Rescue said three people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a lightning strike at a Middleburg apartment complex.

The complex is on Iris Street off County Road 218, west of Blanding Boulevard.

Firefighters said two of the people who were injured by the lightning just before 3 p.m. went into cardiac arrest.

All three were being rushed to the hospital.

