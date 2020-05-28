Georgia governor says bars, nightclubs allowed to reopen June 1

During a news briefing Thursday afternoon news conference, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the states public health emergency, but announced that bars and nightclubs would soon be able to reopen, if they choose.

The public health state of emergency is now extended through July 12.

Beginning June 1, bars and nightclubs can reopen as long as they abide by strict sanitation and social distancing rules. Kemp said they must meet 39 mandatory measures to ensure patron wellbeing. They include:

Screening workers for illness

Limiting the number of people in the building to 25 people, or 35% of total occupancy

Requiring the facility to be thoroughly and regularly sanitized

Only serving drinks to seated patrons, or those in designated areas,

Limiting party size to six people

Preventing patrons from congregating

Live performance venues will remain closed, Kemp said.

Additionally, Kemp said the shelter in place order for Georgians who are 65 and older, or medically fragile, will continue through June 12. The order strongly encourages all Georgians to wear face coverings in public.

Also beginning June 1, overnight summer camps will be allowed to reopen if they meet 33 specific criteria for reopening.