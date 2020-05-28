Mayor of Jacksonville and hospital executives hold news conference to encourage use of face masks

Published: May 28, 2020, 6:53 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 7:11 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mayor of Jacksonville and hospital executives from Baptist Health, Ascension St Vincents UF Health, Mayo Clinic, Brooks Rehabilitation, and Jacksonville’s Naval Hospital plan to hold a joint meeting to encourage the public to wear face masks.

There is no requirement in Florida which says people must wear a mask, but a recent New Harris Poll found more than half of Americans support mandatory face masks in some form. It also showed:

22 percent of respondents answered masks should be recommended, but not mandatory.

6 percent said masks should never be mandatory. See the full poll results here.

4 percent said they weren’t sure.

Furthermore, a recent study out of Hong Kong found the spread of Covid-19 through droplets in the air decreased by as much as 75 percent when face masks were used.

The CDC said medical masks, and cloth face coverings, may slow the spread of Covid-19, and prevent people, who have the virus but don’t know it from giving it to others.

Hospital administrators will also give an update this morning on safety in their facilities and the importance of continued testing.

News4Jax will be there when the news conference starts at 9 this morning at TIAA Bank Field.