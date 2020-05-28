Weeks-long investigation leads to drug arrest at Baker County home

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest after a weeks-long investigation into illegal drug sales, including fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Office said Dalarrian Jackson, 23, was arrested Wednesday at a home on Pine Top Road. Investigators suspect he was selling drugs out of the home.

Detectives said Jackson is suspected of selling drugs to high school students. In the past few weeks, the Sheriff’s Office said, there was a steady flow of cars through the neighborhood as customers came to and from Jackson’s house.

Jonathan Case lives a cross the street.

“Steady flow of traffic from the moment the sun comes up to way after the sun goes down,” Case said. “Sometimes they will come back-and-forth. It’ll be one car comes back during one part of the day, then come right back the next.”

During their search of the home, the Sheriff’s Office said detectives seized 11 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of fentanyl, a gun and equipment used to manufacture edibles.

Between Jackson’s house and his car, deputies said, investigators found almost $30,000 in cash, described by Jackson in the arrest report as “dope money.”

Jackson is charged with possession of multiple drugs and maintaining a drug house.