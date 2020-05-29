Adventure Landing’s dry park reopening Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday is the last day of school for kids in Duval County. Starting Saturday, families looking for something fun to do this summer will have a new option. Adventure Landing’s fun park in Jacksonville Beach is reopening for the first time in two months. Jeremy Christian is an assistant general manager.

"We're really excited to reopen," Christian said. "I'm sure, as well as our guests, are ready to get back and enjoy the atmosphere we can provide here."

The reopening is coming with limited capacities, and not all attractions will be open.

“Our popular attractions will open,” he said. “Go-carts, laser tag, arcade, and golf. Those will open with limited capacities.”

As one can expect, new safety procedures are in place. This will start before guests can even enter the gate. Temperatures will be checked, and anyone with a fever over 100.4 degrees will be asked to come back another day.

Also, floor markings asking people to stay at least 6 feet apart are all over the park. Shields have been installed to help allow for touchless transactions. Christian said there is also a heavier emphasis on sanitation and cleaning. He also said if you do make it to Adventure Landing, something else you should expect to see is hand sanitizing stations both indoors and outdoors.

Games are also spaced apart, some stations have been turned off altogether, and the dining capacity has been cut in half. While guests are not required to wear face masks inside the park, they’re encouraged to do so. Christian said employees will be wearing masks.

The water park is reopening the following Saturday, June 6th. Chairs have been arranged in groups of four to encourage spacing. Christian said face masks will not be required in the water. Lifeguards will be the employee exception for wearing face masks.

Christian said employees are taking everything seriously and hoping for a great and safe summer.

"We have a lot of high school age kids, that didn't make as big of an impact," Christian said. "But they're ready to get back to it."

The park’s hours are also different. For this opening weekend, the house is from noon to 7:00 p.m. The water hours, when it reopens, will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Christian said adjustments will be made in the coming weeks if they’re needed.

Tickets can still be purchased online, and there is no reservation system in place. The entrance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The park will still be doing birthday parties, but with a 10 person limit.