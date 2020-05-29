Brooks gets state OK for $45.3M rehab hospital in Jacksonville

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital was one of three facilities to get preliminary approval from state regulators this week for opening hospital or hospice facilities.

Brooks received approval for a 74,000-square-foot, 60-bed comprehensive medical rehabilitation hospital in Duval County that would cost $45.3 million.

Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. was given approval for a 19,750- square-foot, 20-bed inpatient hospice facility in Orange County that would cost about $11.6 million.

VITAS Healthcare Corporation of Florida got approval for a 20,000-square-foot, 16-bed inpatient hospice facility in St. Lucie County that would cost about $9.6 million.

The decisions were announced Wednesday but can be challenged in state administrative court.

Requests for administrative hearings must be received by the state Agency for Health Care Administration by June 16.