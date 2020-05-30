Charter Revision Commission recommends creating Urban Core Development Authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Charter Revision Commission for Jacksonville released a final report on Friday

The CRC has worked since last July putting together recommendations for changes to the city’s charter.

At the top of the list for potential changes would be creating the Urban Core Development Authority.

The idea addresses complaints that certain parts of Duval County have been left behind in the 50 years since consolidation.

“This authority would be designed to make sure that all of those promises of consolidation are fulfilled for those citizens of Jacksonville,” said Chairman Lindsey Brock. “Some of the more moving public hearings that we did were town halls there, and listening to the stories of folks who live in that area, and they have a genuine feeling of being left behind by the city.”

The CRC also addressed the size of City Council and term limits.

There were three sections on elections or voting and under “miscellaneous," the Commission weighed in on JEA, Duval County schools and the Office of General Counsel.

While the CRC makes recommendations there is no requirement for the city to take any action.

Members of the CRC have committed to speaking with members of the Mayor’s office and City Council to address their concerns.