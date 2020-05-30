Demonstrators in Jacksonville join national ‘I Can’t Breathe’ protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People in Jacksonville joined many other people across the nation Saturday, protesting recent violent events involving police officers -- primarily the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They’re called the “I Can’t Breathe” protests, referring to some of the last words Floyd spoke while an officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck. In Jacksonville, organizers are calling it the “Motorcade Caravan for Justice."

Demonstration happening in front of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office. pic.twitter.com/DxayTtGtqC — Marilyn Parker (@MarilynParkerTV) May 30, 2020

On Friday, Minnesota authorities said the police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder.

Saturday’s protest in Jacksonville is planned to be held in the vacant lot across from the Police Memorial Building on Bay Street. Ben Frazier, leader of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, is spearheading the protest.

“While things have occurred in different cities far away from Jacksonville Florida, we think that Jacksonville has the very same issues,” Frazier said. “We think the local administration, more precisely the sheriff, the mayor, the State Attorney’s Office have totally disregarded the feelings of the people of color in the city as it relates to releasing body cam video, for example.”

In Tallahassee, a pickup truck drove through an intersection where protesters were demonstrating, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started and at one point had a person on its hood, according to witnesses and video posted on social media.

Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey tweeted later that the driver was taken into custody after hitting the crowd at a low rate of speed. He says no one was seriously injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report