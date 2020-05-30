Family, friends still searching for Nassau County mother last seen in Decemeber

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones are begging for answers in the mysterious disappearance of a Nassau County mother.

No one has seen 47-year-old Melissa Bodden since December. She also goes by the name Katherin Galero.

“I want to find my friend. And anybody that has any information to her whereabouts or what happened to her. Please. Its been almost 6 months, her family deserves answers,” said Melissa Durham.

With no new information about her disappearance, Durham feels Melissa Bodden has been forgotten.

She says she wants people keep sharing her picture and saying her name so that someone will speak up.

It’s been more than five months since Bodden vanished.

“It’s like nobody even cares to find her. I do. I do,” Durham said.

Bodden’s family reported her missing on Christmas Day. Since then, Durham has worked tirelessly to find the mother of two.

“Melissa was all about her family. She loved her kids, she loved her father,” she said.

Durham has organized several group searches hoping to find a trace of her friend, but eventually, the search efforts stopped.

“We only had four people showing up. We could not get any assistance with cadaver dogs,” she said.

Investigators said Bodden’s family had not seen her for two weeks before they reported her missing.

She was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville on Dec. 23. Her boyfriend, Jerry Salis, was arrested the next day on unrelated charges.

Salis isn’t considered a person of interest by investigators, but Bodden’s loved ones have suspicions.

Despite little information, Durham says she won’t give up looking for her friend.

At this time Bodden is still considered missing so there is a chance she could still be alive.

Those with any information about where Bodden could be are urged to call police.