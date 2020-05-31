Man suffers life-threatening injuries from shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Holly Oaks neighborhood that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to Whistlewood Ct. at 1:30 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, a possible suspect and multiple witnesses.

The victim was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a local hospital.

There are not believed to be any outstanding suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident there are several ways to report it: through the JSO non-emergency #630-0500, through the JSO crime tips email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).