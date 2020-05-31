Orange Park Mall closes early for safety reasons

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Orange Park Mall closed early Sunday afternoon as a precautionary measure, a day after violence erupted in nearby Duval County.

In a Facebook post, mall staff stated they have been working with Clay County authorities to keep shoppers, retailers and employees safe.

The mall closed its doors at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local authorities to determine when it is safe to open again,” the Facebook post said.