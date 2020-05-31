Orange Park Mall closes early for safety reasons
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Orange Park Mall closed early Sunday afternoon as a precautionary measure, a day after violence erupted in nearby Duval County.
In a Facebook post, mall staff stated they have been working with Clay County authorities to keep shoppers, retailers and employees safe.
The mall closed its doors at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local authorities to determine when it is safe to open again,” the Facebook post said.
Safety is our top priority. We are working closely with the Clay County Police Department to ensure the safety of our...Posted by Orange Park Mall on Sunday, May 31, 2020
