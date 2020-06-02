FBI asking for tips to identity violent protesters

The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify people who are actively instigating violence during protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Violence and property destruction across the United States interferes with peaceful demonstrations protected under the First Amendment, and the FBI said it is accepting tips, photos and videos showing violent incidents surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory. Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law," the FBI said in a news release Monday.

In Jacksonville, Sheriff Mike Williams said there were 78 people arrested during demonstrations over the weekend, 16 of whom were not from Duval County.

“We can’t tell you exactly who or where some of these people came from,” Williams said at a news conference Tuesday. “Our federal partners have been a huge help in this and they will be looking at the people that we did arrest and see if there is connection there.”

If you witness or have witnessed violence, the FBI urges you to submit any information, photos or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence. You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to report tips related to this investigation.