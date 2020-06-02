Some Jacksonville seniors, residents with disabilities could receive $300

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville seniors and residents with disabilities could receive a bit of extra money to help them through the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jacksonville City Council is working on a new stimulus program for those groups that would give 3,300 people an extra $300.

If approved, the city will take applications by phone, not in person, and a $300 check card will be issued and mailed to the home. The city has $1 million set aside for this.

In order to qualify, you must be over the age of 72 or considered disabled by the Social Security Administration.

The program still must be approved by the full council next week, which is expected to happen. The city would then send out information on how people can apply for the $300.

The matter was introduced by Councilman Aaron Bowman.