5 additional COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data posted Wednesday by the Flordia Department of Health included 36 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Florida since Tuesday, including two more in Clay County and one each in Duval, Baker and Alachua counties.

The state reports 2,566 people have now died of the virus, 10,525 have been hospitalized and 58,764 have now tested positive for the disease -- a 24-hour increase of 1,317, the second-largest one-day increase in cases since Flordia has been tracking the coronavirus.

Deaths in Northeast Florida include:

A 50-year-old Clay County man, not travel-related but who had contact with a confirmed case. He tested positive on March 27.

A 90-year-old woman, not travel-related but who had contact with a confirmed case. She tested positive on May 3.

An 87-year-old Jacksonville woman, not travel-related who had contact with a confirmed case. She tested positive on April 3.

A 72-year-old Baker County woman. Her case was not travel-related nor did she have contact with a confirmed case. She tested positive on May 12.

An 87-year-old man in Alachua County whose case was not travel-related and it is unknown if he had contact with someone with coronavirus. His case counted April 9.

With nine additional positive cases, Jacksonville showed the largest increase among area counties in Wednesday’s report, followed by St. Johns with seven, Columbia with six, Clay with three and Nassau and Flagler with one new case each.

Complete coronavirus data for Northeast Florida counties

PERSPECTIVE: From 2 cases of coronavirus in Florida to 57,447 in 3 months