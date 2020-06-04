4th of July fireworks are on in Jacksonville

JACKSOVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that not only will the city put on its normal Fourth of July fireworks display over the St. Johns River, but Jacksonville will also provide fireworks in other parts of town to ensure people can celebrate the nation’s birthday without congregating downtown.

“This year we’re looking to make it bigger, better and safer,” Curry said.

Curry said the details of the other locations were still being worked out, but the city would have it in places where it will be visible to the most people while maintaining social distancing.

As we do every year, News4Jax will televise and stream the city’s fireworks spectacular as well as others around Northeast Florida, although those will be in short supply this year. Jacksonville Beach postponed its Independence Day fireworks show to New Years Eve. St. Augustine canceled its display, but more recently decided to reconsider that decision as the event gets closer.