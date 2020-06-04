Demonstrators come together in Jacksonville Beach for a display of unity

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Demonstrators gathered Thursday evening at the Seawalk Pavilion for what they called a display of unity

Organizers with Beaches For Change, which was created by an Atlantic Beach woman on social media, said the “Beaches Display of Unity” event was about bringing the support to Jacksonville Beach peacefully.

Around 6 p.m., demonstrators could be seen showing up with signs.

Organizers told News4Jax they have been concerned that the beaches are predominantly white and haven’t been participating in the protests, and that’s why they met at the Seawalk Pavilion Thursday night.

“We want to show that we care out here, too. I don’t see anything going on, so I initiated this movement to show our support out here,” said organizer Taryn Montgomery, with Beaches For Change.

Organizer Mia Clearly added: “We’re a predominantly white community here in the beaches, and it’s really easy for us not to care about what’s going on downtown or what happens in our own police system throughout the city of Jacksonville and into Saint Augustine. And so I think that by us planning, we’re not here to speak, especially considering that we’re white. We just wanted to use our skills that we have -- planning and organizing -- to amplify other black voices and people of color throughout our community.”

Beaches For Change said it stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.