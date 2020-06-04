Demonstrators gather outside Putnam County Courthouse

PALATKA, Fla. – Demonstrators gathered Thursday in downtown Palatka over the removal of a Confederate statue outside the Putnam County Courthouse.

Demonstrators also want to remove an oak tree because it symbolizes the hanging of black Americans.

News4Jax was told one group wants to take the statue down, while another group wants to keep it up.

Law enforcement said there were several groups from out of town that traveled to Palatka, but it was not immediately clear whether they were protesters or counterprotesters.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the peaceful protest began in prayer.

Full Screen 1 / 10 Protest outside Putnam County Courthouse

Before the demonstration started, the Sheriff’s Office said it was anticipating increased pedestrian traffic along St. Johns Avenue near the courthouse and surrounding areas. Deputies said they were closing the 400 block of St. Johns Avenue, as well as the 100 block of North Fourth Street, which is next to the courthouse gazebo. Deputies said they were also expecting increased vehicle traffic and asked people to be patient and anticipate longer commutes if they were traveling in the area.

“We also ask those who do not plan to participate in the peaceful protest at the courthouse to avoid the area to help with traffic congestion,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies added that there was no planned closure of the Memorial Bridge, but Florida Highway Patrol troopers would be helping with traffic congestion specifically around the bridge.

The protest began at 4 p.m. and is expected to wrap up by 7 p.m.