Troopers: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash on Normandy Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan said troopers were working to track down the car that was involved. The crash happened near the intersection of McGirts Point Boulevard.

The bicyclist was said to be a 66-year-old man. He was not identified.

Troopers said they were looking for a green 1990s model Ford Explorer with a roof rack. They believe the SUV will have damage to its right front end, and the SUV should have a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700.