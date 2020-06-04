Woman hit and killed while trying to cross road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead after she was run over on Dunn Avenue at Harts Road in Jacksonville.

Florida Highway Patrol Investigators said the crash happened when the woman was attempting to get to the opposite side of the road when a 53-year-old driver in a pick-up truck traveling in the right lane of Dunn Avenue, hit her.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but she died from her injuries.

A report shows the crash happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. The report doesn’t show if charges against the driver are pending. FHP didn’t release the name of the driver or pedestrian.