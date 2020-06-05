Coronavirus cases in Florida rise by over 1,000 for 3rd day in a row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the third day in a row, the Florida Department of Health reported a large jump in coronavirus cases across the state with 1,305 new cases reported since Thursday morning.

Florida is now up to 61,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,660 deaths. Two more deaths were reported in Duval County in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Florida’s reported cases jumped by 1,317 and on Thursday they increased by 1,419. Thursday’s jump was the highest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic reached Florida.

The series of case spikes come as Florida continues to expand its testing capacity and move forward with reopening the state’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, allowing bars, pubs, theaters and other businesses to again permit customers inside.

Florida has now administered 1.13 million tests for coronavirus with a 5.4% positive rate.

Duval County has reported 52 total deaths among 1,736 cases.

The two newest deaths reported in Duval County were a 69-year-old man, whose case was first counted May 18, and a 74-year-old man, whose case was first counted May 28. Neither cases is travel-related and both men had contact with confirmed coronavirus cases.

A 75-year-old female patient whose death had been counted in Duval County was also removed from the list.

