Jacksonville police seeking identity of video voyeurism suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images in the hopes the public can identify a man suspected of video voyeurism.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man is accused of recording video under the victim’s clothing March 1 at a business along 103rd Street on the city’s Westside. Grainy surveillance images provided by police show a man with short hair in a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.