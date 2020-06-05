No gun found in car after deadly police shooting on JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten days after a man was killed by a Jacksonville officer in a shooting on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, News4Jax has learned that no gun was found in the man’s car.

According to police, John Allen Dunaway III, 61, attacked an officer who stopped to help him at about 3 a.m. May 26 after a single-car crash on the highway near Hodges Boulevard. Police said Dunaway repeatedly told the officer he had a gun.

JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said Officer B. Ondriezek struggled with Dunaway and deployed his Tazer twice before Dunaway got up and ran toward his car, again saying he had a gun.

Ondriezek fired two shots, killing Dunaway, Waters said.

JSO searched the car after getting a warrant. No gun was found.

Ondriezek was not injured. He was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

Ondriezek has been with JSO for one year, and it was his first officer-involved shooting.

Both JSO and the State Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but that video won’t be released until all investigations are completed, which could take two years or more.