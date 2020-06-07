74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Hazmat team responding to semi crash on I95 at Airport Road

JFRD reports fuel leaking from crashed semi

Erin Fisher, Producer

Tags: crash
Semi crash on Airport Rd
Semi crash on Airport Rd (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a semi crash that has blocked both inside lanes of I95 northbound and southbound at Airport Rd.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.