Hazmat team responding to semi crash on I95 at Airport Road
JFRD reports fuel leaking from crashed semi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a semi crash that has blocked both inside lanes of I95 northbound and southbound at Airport Rd.
Crews are responding to a semi trailer that jack knifed earlier on I 95 south at mile marker 363 And is currently leaking fuel… The hazmat team is in route ....expect delays in the area.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 7, 2020
