Local first responders honored by Ju’Coby Pittman, other community leaders

JACKSONVILLE – A local councilwoman honored first responders at the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Saturday.

Ju’Coby Pittman, who represents District 8, was on hand to let first responders know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, every day emergencies, a recent boat explosion and during protests, she and others appreciate their efforts.

“This is a critical time in our community and just a couple days ago a couple individuals that are at this station were hurt,” Pittman said.

In partnership with InnerLife Chapel, Pittman and other church members sang songs and fed the firefighters.

“They are putting their life on the line and they’re expected to keep us safe to make sure anything that JSO doesn’t do, that they’re responsible and they’re supposed to be perfect,” Pittman said. “So when things go wrong, we complain. But we do not celebrate when everything is going right.”

Pittman also hoping during this time of protest around the country and in Jacksonville, that more interracial and socio-economic progress can be made in Jacksonville.

“I’m tired of our community being reactive,” she said. “We need to be proactive and we need funding in our community. Northeast Jacksonville, Northside. Guess what. Ever since consolidation there’s been broken promises. We march, or we protest because we want change.”

Saturday’s salute to first responders is just the beginning. Pittman wants others to do the same for those that put their lives on the line for Jacksonville everyday.

Pittman plans to visit Station 34 for their next salute to first responders.