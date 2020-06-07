77ºF

Police: Sinkhole closes road in Kingsland

News4Jax Staff

Tags: Kingsland, Camden County, Georgia, Sinkhole
Photo of sinkhole
Photo of sinkhole (Kingsland Police Department)

KINGSLAND, Ga. – May Creek Street, just south of David L. Rainer Elementary School, has been temporarily closed in both directions due to a sinkhole, the Kingsland Police Department said Sunday.

Police said signs have been placed and barricades have been put up to close off a portion of the roadway.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

Police asked people to drive with caution and use an alternate route.

