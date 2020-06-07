Police: Sinkhole closes road in Kingsland
KINGSLAND, Ga. – May Creek Street, just south of David L. Rainer Elementary School, has been temporarily closed in both directions due to a sinkhole, the Kingsland Police Department said Sunday.
Police said signs have been placed and barricades have been put up to close off a portion of the roadway.
It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.
Police asked people to drive with caution and use an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.