Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers holds news conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers spoke at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lonnie Miller Park to share their vision for the future with the community.

“Lonnie Miller was a member of our ranks. We thought it fitting to meet at the park named in his honor. We have a duty to uphold our oath and being a responsible member of our community is a part of that," said Vice President Marva Watkins.

The group shared ideas and initiatives that they plan to implement and present to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, to further engage with the community and work to create understanding and healing.

Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers said they were shocked when they saw the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They said what saddened them most was the backlash against police officers as a whole.