UNF board approves preliminary plan for reopening this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida Board of Trustees on Monday approved a preliminary blueprint for returning to campus this fall.

As requested by the Florida State University System (SUS), the draft blueprint provides operational strategies in the five priority areas of a healthy campus environment, a healthy community environment, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and surveillance and academic program delivery, UNF said.

READ | Draft Blueprint for Returning to Campus, Fall 2020

“This draft blueprint represents the combined efforts of the COVID-19 Task Force, four distinct working groups, and continued input from across the Osprey community to ensure a thoughtful and responsible return to campus this fall,” said UNF President David Szymanski. “The blueprint prioritizes the health and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff as we continue to deliver the enriching experience students have come to expect from UNF.”

UNF said continued feedback and recommendations from faculty, staff, and students will be critical to ensuring a healthy and successful return to campus.

UNF said the draft plan is solely intended to provide an overview of the University’s strategy and plans as guided by the SUS blueprint and will continue to evolve with information and feedback provided and as the status of COVID-19 changes.

“The Board of Trustees sincerely appreciates the thoughtful and diligent efforts that were put into this draft blueprint and addressing the SUS priority areas,” said Kevin Hyde, UNF Board of Trustees Chair. “We look forward to the continued input and insights from our greater UNF community as adjustments and refinements are made to the plan and the COVID-19 virus continues to unfold.”

To gather further input, UNF will be holding several town hall meetings over the next month with faculty, staff, and students.

In addition, a web portal will be launched in the coming week to provide all members of the Osprey community an opportunity to comment and provide recommendations.