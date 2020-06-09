Online petition calls for DCPS to rename Robert E. Lee High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A renewed effort to rebrand Jacksonville public institutions baring the name of confederate figures appeared online in late May.

As of the publication of this article, nearly 3,000 supporters had added their names to a Change.org petition titled "Change the Name of Robert E Lee High School in Jacksonville, FL.”

“America’s foundation has been shaken in 2020,” the petition’s description said. “Two horrific acts have been taken on innocent African American men: Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. There has been plenty of awareness on the subject of racism; however, it’s time to do something.”

The petition is directed to the Duval County School District, as well as school board members Ashley Smith Juarez, Cheryl Grymes, Elizabeth Andersen, Warren Jones, Darryl Willie, Charlotte Joyce, Lori Hershey and Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

“Robert E. Lee’s name is a social stigma that haunts Jacksonville as it is a constant reminder of the racism and hate that exists today,” the petition’s description said. “The students of Jacksonville deserve to go to a school they’re proud of going to, named after a man whose legacy positively impacts people of color, not a monster who didn’t even want to see them as free men and women.”

Organizer “Todd Stevens” posted an update to the petition Thursday saying they had received guidance on how a school’s name would be changed under the district’s policy.

The rules cited by Stevens said current students, alumni or community members who live within the school’s attendance zone would need to submit an official request to the school board in a number equal to that of 75% of the school’s current student population.

Data from the school district’s website shows the current enrollment at Robert E. Lee High School is 1,794 as of May 19. It also shows 69% of students at the school are African American.

This screenshot from duvalschools.org shows the enrollment data for Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, and was captured on June 9, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Four other Duval County schools have prominent confederate figures as their namesake; J.E.B. Stuart Middle School, Stonewall Jackson Elementary, Joseph Finegan Elementary and Jefferson Davis Middle School.

In 2013, the Duval County school board voted unanimously to change the name of Nathan Bedford Forrest High School, later renaming it Westside High School. Forrest was a general in the confederate army.

In 2017, vandals pulled the letters from the Robert E. Lee High School sign and the word “racists” was sprayed in red paint on one side of the sign, according to Duval County police.

News4Jax reached out to DCPS spokeswoman Sonya Duke-Bolden for a comment on the petition. Duke-Bolden replied that she had not known about the petition and indicated that she would look into the matter.