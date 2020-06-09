78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

University of Florida denies prospective student over racist comment

News4Jax Staff

Tags: Florida, University of Florida, Education
University of Florida releases draft reopening plan
University of Florida releases draft reopening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida on Monday night announced it denied a prospective student over a racist comment.

The university tweeted that the student would not be attending the school in Fall 2020.

News4Jax has reached out to the University of Florida for comment.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.