University of Florida denies prospective student over racist comment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida on Monday night announced it denied a prospective student over a racist comment.
The university tweeted that the student would not be attending the school in Fall 2020.
News4Jax has reached out to the University of Florida for comment.
A prospective student who posted racist comments in social media will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall.— FLORIDA (@UF) June 9, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.