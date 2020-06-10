City Council announces new social justice committee in meeting with city leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders are looking to change the way Jacksonville addresses racial issues.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson sat down with City Council members to discuss the next steps following weeks of protests and calls for social justice and police accountability.

The push for change has already resulted in the removal of a Confederate statue in Hemming Park on Tuesday, and there does appear to be a momentum to move forward, not just words.

Councilmembers announced a new social justice committee Tuesday which would be a clearinghouse of sorts for social issues.

Prior to that announcement, Nelson, Williams and Curry addressed the council to talk about those next steps.

“The three of us have been listening working towards one Jacksonville for the time we’ve been in office. That doesn’t discount or dismiss the inequalities, the pain, the broken promises of decades in the city that we all go to work together to fix,” Curry said.

Jacksonville has long assigned committees to look into problems but the council said this time they really do hope there will be some solutions.

Brenda Priestly Jackson will be a co-chair of the social justice committee and has high hopes.

“To honor the commitment the unfulfilled promises of consolidation at the same time making certain that we have a responsive police force and city services to all of our residence in Jacksonville,” Priestly Jackson said.

Funding will be an issue to bring about changes and raising the gas tax is what’s going to be discussed starting next week.