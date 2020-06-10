Clay County deputies warn of bear activity in Fleming Island

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night it had received reports of bear activity on multiple properties in the area of Moccasin Slough Park near Raggedy Point Road in Fleming Island.

Deputies asked residents to secure trash cans and anything else that could attract a bear.

Deputies added that residents should not approach or attempt to feed the bear.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be responding.