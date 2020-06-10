Some Jacksonville hotels already sold out for August weekend of Republican National Convention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From the Queen City to the River City.

President Trump could kick off the home stretch of his re-election campaign right here in Jacksonville. The Washington Post reports Republicans have tentatively picked Jacksonville to host the main events of the Republican National Convention.

The details are still in flux, according to three Republican officials who briefed The Post. The most pressing of which is the logistics of accommodating the number of people who would be coming into Jacksonville.

RNC aides are reportedly scrambling to figure out how to handle hotel capacity. Officials were in Jacksonville Monday for that purpose and to look at the city and its surrounding areas.

News4Jax checked local hotels and there are no reservations available at the Omni and Hyatt Regency in downtown Jacksonville during the week of the RNC in August. Prices are more than double at some hotels on the South Bank between August 24th and 27th.

Governor Ron DeSantis has previously said that Orlando and Miami could be ideal locations because of the number of hotel rooms.