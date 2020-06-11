2 families demanding answers in unsolved, unrelated Jacksonville killings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pleading for answers in the deaths of their loved ones, two Jacksonville families hope to find justice in the unsolved killings of their loved ones.

Dwight Prindle, 23, was shot and killed outside the Beachwood Apartments off Beach Boulevard in May. No arrests have been announced by the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members told News4Jax that the man’s two children -- a boy and a girl -- frequently look up to the bright moon in the night sky and speak to their father. That’s where they think he went after his death.

“I watch my grandkids talk to the moon every night," said Jennifer Mitchell, grandmother of Prindle’s children. “I watch them cry.”

Tracy Pray, Prindle’s mother, gathered Wednesday with family members and friends outside the Beachwood Apartments, where police said the father of two was found shot to death.

“Its been complete torture," Pray said. "I haven’t been able to do anything. I can’t concentrate. I haven’t been back to work. The only thing I could think about was my son and why he’s not here.”

Pray said her son could light up a room, and that he was the “life of the party.”

“I’m not going to rest until I get peace for my son,” she said. "I was here when he was alive and I’m still going to be here. I want justice and I’m not going to rest until I get it.”

Cries for an arrest

Taquana Cook’s mother, Yvette, couldn’t hold back tears Wednesday as she cried for justice.

“It hurts so bad. It hurts so bad," she said. "Please turn yourself in. Please.”

The 32-year-old died on May 30 after she was taken to a hospital following a shooting near the intersection of University Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

Cook’s family said she was with a group of women when the shooting happened, and they believe someone in the group knows the identity of the shooter.

“Everbody know her by the whoop," said Cook’s sister, Tameka. "She loved the dance called the whoop. Always smiling. She loved everybody she was always smiling.”

“She didn’t deserve this. She really didn’t deserve this. She’s just as sweet as she could be she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the mother said.

Anyone with information in either shooting is urged to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.