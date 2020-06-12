Jacksonville firefighters: Ship fire has been fully extinguished

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a week after a group of Jacksonville firefighters were injured while battling a fire onboard a ship docked at Blount Island, the Fire and Rescue Department said Friday that the fire is “officially out.”

According to Fire Chief Keith Powers, eight firefighters were injured in an explosion that occurred while crews were battling the fire, and an additional firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

According to Powers, the fire started on the seventh deck of the ship. Approximately 120 JFRD personnel were sent to battle the initial fire. The ship was loaded with automobiles.

An oil spill response team was brought in by Resolve Marine, which placed a boom around the ship to prevent pollution in the water.