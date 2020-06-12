Man accused of slashing Jacksonville officer’s neck arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of slashing an officer’s neck during a confrontation with protesters downtown.

Martin Bryan Silvera-Albor, 22, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to JSO. Silvera-Albor is charged with simple battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was made thanks to a tip. An $8,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Silvera-Albor’s arrest. The money, police said, was a combined reward of $3,000 from First Coast Crime Stoppers and a $5,000 reward from the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

On May 30, officers were in the area of Bay Street following peaceful protests in the afternoon, which later took a violent turn. During that time, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an officer was attempting to control the large crowd when a man approached the officer from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head and neck areas.