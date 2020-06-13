1,000 Jacksonville families receive meals during food distribution event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 1,000 local families received food on Saturday during a 'Truck to Trunk' distribution at Community Health Outreach.

The organization teamed up with Farm Share and the Rotary Club of North Jacksonville to provide groceries to families. Clients received enough food to last a week.

Charles Green, the manager of the food pantry at Community Health Outreach, said the food pantry typically serves about 500 families a week. However, during the pandemic he said the need has increased to between 600 and 700 families.

"We hear so many stories because there's such a great need in the community and it just lifts our spirits," said Green. "Especially when you have families coming in who have lost income, or they don't have any income and yet they're able to come here."

The groceries were loaded directly off the truck and into clients’ cars.