Demonstrators gather for peaceful march in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A group of demonstrators gathered Friday in Clay County for a march, they said, to end police brutality, racism and injustice.

The event was organized by Chastity Duffey, 21, and it started at the Orange Park Town Hall. She said that after the word got out about the march, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels paid her a visit at her home Thursday night to encourage her and reassure her that he is working with his deputies to build a strong relationship with the community.

“I’m marching for George Floyd, Breona Taylor and many others," Duffey said. “But there isn’t only racism within police brutality, there is racism with education and the workplace, so we want change in all of those areas.”

Duffey said she’s lived in Clay County for 17 years and that her former high school teacher inspired her to bring the community together.

“Change doesn’t happen on its own. Change takes a force behind it, and she’s that force," said Gayle Garrison, a demonstrator.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted as they marched for equality.

“I’m marching for all the times I’ve been systematically challenged in my workplace, in my personal life," said Destiny, a demonstrator. "I’ve been called the N-word by some of my closest friends.”

Roughly 50 people met for the march in Clay County. Duffey said she was excited about the turnout and that she’s hopeful the movement will create change.