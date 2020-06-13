Jacksonville church leads ‘march for change’ in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of Impact Church peacefully marched through the streets of Arlington on Friday afternoon, speaking out against racial injustice and police misconduct.

The group gathered at the church on Lone Star Road and began with a prayer. Before long, the group was on the move towards the police substation at Regency Mall with signs and a message to bring the inequalities felt by the black community to light.

“Marching is one thing, but it’s what we do-- the actual police reform, creating more employment, also housing is a big issue,” said Dwight Spence, one of the participants.

Marcela McCoy and her daughter, Angelica, said being part of a movement is empowering.

“It means that I have a voice along with everybody else out here, that my voice is as important as everybody else’s. It’s cool to be a part of that," said Angelica McCoy.

Bishop George Davis told News4Jax that apart from the group’s message against police brutality, they are fully in support of law enforcement. Impact Church has about 15 retired and active police officers who are members of the congregation.

“It is a peaceful protest. You won’t find any police bashing here. We have honor and respect for our police officers. We also have an expectation that our police officers will be held to the standard of the law, just like citizens are being asked to be held," Davis said.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson joined his fellow church members on the 2 mile walk. As a retired Jacksonville police officer, Jefferson said he has perspective from behind and in front of the badge.

“It just makes me more aware of the disparities that need to change right now, some of the inequalities that need to change right now,” said Jefferson. “To have a successful community, you have to have a successful police department. They work hand-in-hand. It’s not them against us, or us against them.”