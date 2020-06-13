Recognize them? Persons of interest sought by Clay County investigators
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a series of photos Saturday showing a man and woman they said might have information about “criminal activity” that occurred at a Dollar General in Middleburg.
They said the man and woman are considered persons of interest. The Sheriff’s Office would not give specifics about the investigation, and deputies urged caution if you see the man and woman.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 529-6754.
🔺 PERSONS OF INTEREST / COMMUNITY HELP 🔺— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) June 13, 2020
Please view each individual photo. Our agency is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the pictured subjects, who may have information in reference to criminal activity at a Dollar General (3102 County Road 220), pic.twitter.com/SIPVQcyg9B
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.