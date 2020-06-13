Recognize them? Persons of interest sought by Clay County investigators

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a series of photos Saturday showing a man and woman they said might have information about “criminal activity” that occurred at a Dollar General in Middleburg.

They said the man and woman are considered persons of interest. The Sheriff’s Office would not give specifics about the investigation, and deputies urged caution if you see the man and woman.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 529-6754.