Lynch’s Irish Pub closed over coronavirus concerns

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – News4Jax received multiple calls into the newsroom Saturday over concerns that the novel coronavirus may have spread at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach.

Erika Crisp said she and multiple friends have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a birthday party at Lynch’s last Saturday.

She said she works in the health care industry and got tested immediately after she noticed symptoms.

“I feel like an idiot. I know that I’ve been so cautious up until now, and with Florida opening back up it’s kind of that whole out of sight out of mind,” Crisp said.

Crisp also encourages anyone who has been to Lynch’s since it reopened to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate themselves.

We reached out to the pub’s General Manager, Kieth Doherty, who confirmed lynch’s closed down as a safety precaution.

Doherty said the entire staff would be tested for COVID-19 after he believes a customer came in and spread the virus eight days prior, the same Friday bars were allowed to reopen.

News4Jax has not been able to confirm this information with public health officials.

According to Doherty, closing the pub for sanitation will cost a total of $7,000.

We also reached out to other bars nearby in Jacksonville Beach. An employee at The Shim Sham Room said they knew nothing about Lynch’s closing, but that the cocktail lounge plans to remain open.

The manager at Brix Taphouse said the bar also plans to stay open.

“To my knowledge, Lynch’s is the only one,” Brix’s manager said.