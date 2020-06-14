Protesters continue to call for removal of Confederate monument in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Standing in strength.

Hundreds of people in St. Augustine marched to the Plaza de la Constitucion on Sunday for a protest.

It started as a silent march that began in front of St. Paul AME Church on Martin Luther King Avenue.

Once they gathered there, things got a bit more vocal specifically about the Confederate monument in the Plaza.

Hundreds were in the streets holding signs and calling for change.

A protest happening now in St. Augustine. Organizers discussing plans for confederate monuments in the city. pic.twitter.com/Q29iD61mTH — Marilyn Parker (@MarilynParkerTV) June 14, 2020

“You see that monument you are looking at there. Every name on that monument fight to keep my people enslaved. Every name on that monument gave their life to keep me in bondage,” said one speaker.

Confederate monuments have come down recently in other cities. Some protesters say they hope the same thing happens in St. Augustine.

“It is hate. The rebel flag and the monuments all need to come down,” said protester Mimi Parker. “Enough is enough. These people need to put down their anger and they need to treat people like human beings.”

Another protester who spoke with News4Jax said the marching in the silence was a symbol of unity and something they say they were proud to be apart of.

Some of the speakers were encouraging participants to put pressure on city officials to bring it down. Many of them said that this is something they will no longer tolerate in their city.