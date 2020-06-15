City council committee urges Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to release body camera footage

A city council committee in Jacksonville will vote on a resolution to urge the State Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to release body camera footage.

If approved, the resolution will go to the council for debate. If it passes this hurdle, the Mayor will choose whether to sign the bill into the city code. Copies of the resolution would then be sent to Sheriff Mike Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

If the resolution is passed as is now, JSO may be required by law to release body camera footage. The resolution only calls for the timely release of body camera videos where police violence or misconduct is alleged.

However, the resolution says it accepts body camera footage should not be released until after all investigations, and an internal review by JSO has been completed and the investigations closed, which is current JSO policy.

Body camera video has been at the center of many investigations of officer-involved shootings in Jacksonville, but few of those videos have ever been released. News4Jax records show since JSO implemented its body camera policy in 2018, there have been 21 police-involved shootings in which 23 people were shot.

FULL TEXT: Summary of resolution and full text available here.

The State Attorney’s Office has ruled that four of the 21 officer-involved shootings in Jacksonville were justifiable. Of those four, only one officer was wearing a body camera. The remaining cases are still under investigation.

The Jacksonville City Council Neighborhood Committee noted in its bill that Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference held on June 2 that he was open to changing the body camera video release policy if it’s legally allowable and that he would communicate further with State Attorney Melissa Nelson about it.

During an interview with News4Jax Williams said legislative clarification is essential if JSO is to change or implement a new body camera policy.

“When the public records law was written, the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights was written, nobody even knew what body camera footage was. Body cameras weren’t an item. They weren’t a piece of technology. So we’ve taken a new piece of technology and jammed it in the middle of these older statutes," he said.

The neighborhood committee will take up the resolution this morning at 9:30 a.m. Today’s meeting will not be the final vote but would approve a recommendation be sent to the city council. The resolution is sponsored by Council Member Garrett Dennis.

A description of the bill on the city’s website reads “The purpose of this legislation is to promote public trust and transparency in cases where police violence or misconduct is alleged.”

The bill also includes a request that body camera policies be posted on the Sheriff’s and State Attorney’s Office websites for public access.