3 consecutive life sentences for man who sexually abused 2 children

A Putnam County man who sexually abused a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to three consecutive life terms.

Joseph Dean Allen was convicted earlier this year of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation against two children who knew him.

Court records show the abuse took place repeatedly over several months in 2017 in the children’s homes.

The State Attorney’s Office commended the children for their courage in taking the stand to testify against Allen.

“He used their vulnerability and trusting nature to engage in his predatory sexual assaults. Our consolation is that in serving multiple life sentences, he cannot take advantage of innocent and unsuspecting children ever again,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said.