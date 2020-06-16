Angie’s Subs voluntarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Angie’s Subs in Jacksonville Beach voluntarily closed on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The move comes after Lynch’s, Mellow Mushroom, The Tavern, The Wreck and Graffiti Burger Bar temporarily closed Monday after customers at Lynch’s tested positive.

The sub shop said the employee was in contact with a friend who tested positive.

"For the safety of our employees and our beloved customers, we are asking all employees to go get tested and we are getting Angie’s professionally sanitized.”‬

RELATED | Woman, 15 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Lynch’s

Angie’s Subs is aiming to reopen on Thursday at 10 a.m. Lynch’s general manager said the pub will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.