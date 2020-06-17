3 teens injured in Nocatee golf cart crash

NOCATEE, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue says three teenagers were taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital after a golf cart they were in hit a light pole in the Nocatee community.

The accident happened just after noon Wednesday near the intersection of Preservation Trail and Regal Willow Road. All three were in reported in stable condition. There was no word on the age of the operator.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about the accident and the people who were injured. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.