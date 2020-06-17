80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

3 teens injured in Nocatee golf cart crash

Maggie Lorenz, Multi-media journalist

Tags: St. Johns County
Golf car vs light pole in Nocatee
Golf car vs light pole in Nocatee (WJXT)

NOCATEE, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue says three teenagers were taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital after a golf cart they were in hit a light pole in the Nocatee community.

The accident happened just after noon Wednesday near the intersection of Preservation Trail and Regal Willow Road. All three were in reported in stable condition. There was no word on the age of the operator.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about the accident and the people who were injured. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: