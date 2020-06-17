City considering stimulus to help some JEA customers with bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new stimulus program is in the works for customers of JEA who are having difficulties paying their utility bill.

The Jacksonville City Council is looking to help 10,000 customers with a $200 payment card that would be used to offset the cost of their bill. There are certain restrictions and it hasn’t been approved.

The city is planning to spend $2 million on the program. The money comes from the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a reminder, JEA’s moratorium on service disconnections due to the pandemic will end in July.

JEA said to avoid having service cut off, customers must contact the utility by phone or at JEA.com to pay their balance due, request a payment extension or make a payment arrangement.