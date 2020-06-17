Report: New Duval elementary school will be 99% full after consolidation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An upcoming effort to consolidate several Duval County elementary schools will see one of them approach full capacity.

The building, formerly known as Northwestern Middle School until its closure in May, will reopen for the Fall 2020 semester as a new elementary school. The repurposed facility will absorb the 335 students at St. Clair Evans Academy when it opens.

This image was included in the Duval County School Board's agenda packet on June 16, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Should it raise its current “F” grade to a “C” or above, Carter G. Woodson Elementary will dissolve and its students will also attend the new elementary school beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board’s report said the new Northwestern Elementary will be at an estimated 99.1% building capacity after both consolidations occur.

In August, John Love Elementary School’s students will be moved into Long Branch Elementary School. Based on current enrollment data, Long Branch will be at about 70% capacity after the merge.

North Shore Elementary School is also set to absorb Brentwood Elementary’s student population, swelling the school building to approximately 84% capacity once the merge happens in Fall 2021.

Sonya Duke-Bolden, spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools, told News4Jax that school district officials will be in close communication with parents and stakeholders in the coming months.

“Parents will receive notification of their child’s school assignment based on the approved boundary changes,” Duke-Bolden said. “Parents may also contact the district’s School Choice office for additional information regarding their assigned school or other special transfer options.”